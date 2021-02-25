Manchester United set £40m asking price for star wanted by big six rivals

Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of around £40million for promising young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The highly-rated 23-year-old is bound to be the subject of plenty of speculation at the moment after impressing on loan at Sheffield United but struggling to get a look-in back at Old Trafford this season.

David de Gea has not been at his best for some time now but remains United’s number one, and Henderson has been linked as a target for Tottenham by Sky Sports.

Now the Daily Express add that Man Utd could be prepared to let Henderson go for around £40million this summer.

Spurs would do well to bring in an upgrade on an over-the-hill Hugo Lloris, and Henderson seems ideal as a long-term replacement.

Red Devils fans may be concerned, however, about letting a promising academy graduate leave for one of their big six rivals in the Premier League.

It would surely now make more sense to take a bit of a gamble and promote Henderson to first choice ahead of the unconvincing De Gea, even if the Spaniard is a club legend at Old Trafford.

