Man United face paying £150m transfer fee for in-form star also wanted by Chelsea & Man City

Manchester United are reportedly facing paying as much as £150million for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old goal machine has been one of the stand-out performers in Europe this season, and a major transfer battle for his signature could soon be on the cards.

Man Utd are among those being linked with Haaland, who could cost as much as £150m this summer, according to the Daily Star.

It remains to be seen if anyone will realistically be prepared to pay quite that much for the Norway international, but some wealthy clubs are said to be in the running.

We’ve seen United spend big money a lot in recent years, and Haaland would clearly strengthen a problem position for them.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also being linked with Haaland by 90min, though they suggest Pep Guardiola’s side are trying to sign both him and his team-mate Giovanni Reyna for just a combined £100m.

Haaland would also be a dream signing for City right now as the legendary Sergio Aguero nears the end of his contract, and a move to the blue half of Manchester is surely the more tempting for top players right now.

Chelsea could also do with a top signing up front after the poor form of Timo Werner, with Haaland sure to be an upgrade if his recent goal record is anything to go by.

The youngster has a remarkable 43 goals in 43 games in all competitions for Dortmund, and also netted 28 goals in 22 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg last term.

Fans of United, City and Chelsea may well feel it’s worth paying whatever it takes to land this elite finisher.