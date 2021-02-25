Menu

(Photo) Man United star sends classy message to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after father’s death

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has sent a classy message to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson following the death of his father.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is in mourning after the sad news that his father drowned and died at the age of 57 near his home…

Man Utd’s De Gea has shown his class by posting a picture of himself hugging Alisson, with the message “we are all with you”.

We’re sure Alisson will appreciate the support that he’s likely to get from fans and fellow professionals in this difficult time.

  1. GOGO LAZARUS says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE. KEEPER ALLISON TAKE HEART

