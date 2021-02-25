Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has sent a classy message to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson following the death of his father.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is in mourning after the sad news that his father drowned and died at the age of 57 near his home…

We are all with you pic.twitter.com/mLG2noMpXO — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 25, 2021

Man Utd’s De Gea has shown his class by posting a picture of himself hugging Alisson, with the message “we are all with you”.

We’re sure Alisson will appreciate the support that he’s likely to get from fans and fellow professionals in this difficult time.