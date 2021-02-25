Menu

Nemanja Matic confirms Man United star fined for breaking club rules

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has confirmed that club captain Harry Maguire was recently fined for breaking the club’s rules on mobile phones.

Maguire, 27, famously joined United in 2019 following his eye-watering £78.3m switch from Leicester City, as per Transfermarkt.

After becoming the world’s most expensive defender, it didn’t take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer long to name Maguire as his long-term captain.

Best known for his incredible ability to feature in more or less every United fixture, Maguire has already racked-up an impressive 92 appearances, in all competitions.

Despite often enduring criticism from fans and pundits alike, Maguire’s time at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence has mostly been successful.

Although still on a four-year-long trophy drought, the Red Devils do appear to be edging closer to lifting some elusive silverware.

However, despite being highly-thought of by his team-mates, midfielder Matic has hilariously revealed how the Red Devils’ skipper was recently forced to pay a club fine.

In a hilarious story, the experienced Serbian recalled a time when Maguire bought his phone into the club’s gym; something the side had agreed would be against the rules.

“He was fined, yeah. He brought his phone to the gym. The problem was [that] me and him, we decide what are the fines,” Matic told MUTV (as quoted by MEN).

“A few days later, he brought the phone to the gym, so I said, ‘Harry, I’m sorry’. It’s very important, discipline, in our team, so that’s why we made some basic rules.

“Not to be late for training, not to be late for meetings, no phones in the gym. The guys struggled to adapt for a few months, so we had a lot of money in our account, but it’s going to be better.”

