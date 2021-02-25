“Never seen a more obvious signing” – These Man United fans urge club to replace struggling star with potential megastar this summer

It’s often far too simplistic to suggest one player should be sold to make way for a potential target, especially if you face a lot of competition for their signature.

It’s also true that a club like Man United need to be aggressive in the transfer market if they want to return to the highest level where they are genuine contenders for every competition, and someone like Erling Haaland should boost their chances.

He’s continued to prove how good his is at Dortmund and his relentless pressing and finishing ability should be perfectly suited for the Premier League.

The Guardian reported yesterday that Solskjaer still enjoys a good relationship with the striker after they worked together at Molde and he’s seen as a potential signing this summer, but obviously there are multiple team who would look to sign him.

If he did arrive at Old Trafford then he would immediately take the number 9 role with Rashford pushing into a wider role, so there would be a danger that Anthony Martial would be the odd man out.

You would have young players like Amad Diallo, Shoretire and possibly Pellistri pushing for one of the forward roles, while Dan James and a resurgent Jesse Lingard would also be in the conversation.

Ultimately that would push Martial into a marginal role so a summer exit would be possible, and there are a few fans on social media today who would be okay with that eventuality:

I’ve never seen a more obvious signing in the history of the club. Sell Martial and Pogba for £90m combined, buy Haaland, a CB and a young DM. https://t.co/bLlu4vovnm — Ronan C (@ronanesthetic) February 25, 2021

Haaland and sell Martial — Joseph Tobing (@TheOfficialJTo) February 25, 2021

Sell: Lingard, Pereira, Mata(Free) Dalot, Pogba, Martial

Buy: Sancho, Haaland, Rice and a cb I know this isn’t fifa but this is very doable especially if Dortmund miss out on top four

Martial and Pogba will definitely be over 100m too — Eddy (@EddyUTDD) February 25, 2021

Martial is a more talented player but Haaland is a much better 9. If Martial had half that hunger he’d be levels up. But he just doesn’t and it baffles me. He could be so much better. — Rise Devils (@RiseDevils) February 25, 2021

Imagine if Bruno Fernandes had Haaland as CF but not Martial wasting his assists ? — Redemptus3???? (@Its_Redemptus) February 25, 2021

ideal summer:

Outs:

1. Pogba

2. Dalot

3. Martial

4. De Gea

5. Pereira Ins:

1. Sancho

2. Rice

3. Any Fast proven CB Some Possibilities:

1. Lingard swap for Rice swap + cash

2. Pogba swap for De Ligt? Don’t think Martial will sell, but next summer sell and get Haaland — UtdQuig? (@UtdQuig) February 25, 2021

When’s he signing haaland, get him mo matter what he cost’s. Make some money back from selling useless martial — Kevin locklin (@Kevinlocklin6) February 25, 2021

You also have to factor in that the two players play in different roles and the valuations will be different so it’s not an obvious case of one in, one out, but if United can keep a similar strike force next season while selling Martial and signing Haaland then it’s easy to see them being an even more formidable opponent next year.