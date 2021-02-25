Pep Guardiola sends ‘heartfelt sympathies’ to Liverpool star Alisson Becker after tragic death of father in Brazil

Pep Guardiola has taken to social media to send ‘heartfelt sympathies’ from himself and Manchester City’s players and staff following the tragic death of Liverpool star Alisson Becker’s father in Brazil.

It was reported earlier this Jose Agostinho Becker drowned this morning after swimming into a dam on his property near the town of Rincao do Inferno.

Guardiola is saddened to learn of the ‘tragic and sudden’ death of Jose, adding that the thoughts of himself and City are with Alisson at this ‘very difficult’ time.

Jose and Alisson’s mother also have another son, Muriel, who plays for Fluminense in their homeland.

The loss of a loved one is difficult to bear at any time but the circumstances of this awful news must be very difficult to cope with.

Our thoughts are with you. — PepTeam (@PepTeam) February 25, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: Brilliant Kieran Tierney comes up with a huge goal for Arsenal to drag them back into the game vs Benfica Video: Dani Ceballos gifts Benfica goal against Arsenal with horrific mistake as Gunners are hit on break after corner “Why?”- These Man United fans are perplexed by a bizarre team selection from Solskjaer vs Real Sociedad

We can’t even imagine what things must be like for Alisson at this time, we can only hope that the very religious Liverpool player can find the opportunity to be with his family at this time, if it is possible amid the Covid-19 pandemic.