Liverpool’s latest images from training have showcased a surprising new look for one of their first-team aces, Nat Phillips has had his hair cut.

The defender, who has played a role in the first-team this season due to long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and now Joel Matip, stood next to fellow academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Phillips has had quite the amount of hair chopped off, the 23-year-old looks almost bald now. This resembles a stark difference to the centre-back’s usual look, though he has kept the fierce beard.

Nat Phillips has had his haircut. pic.twitter.com/Zmajcg1TYC — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 24, 2021

? | Nat Phillips with a new haircut. ?? pic.twitter.com/HvXJtkTqLl — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) February 24, 2021

Nat Phillips appreciation tweet. Done a solid job when called upon ?? pic.twitter.com/QTt4ELm48o — Dan (@danliv9) January 31, 2021



Phillips has made seven appearances this season, all coming in the Premier League, with the Reds facing a double game-week against Sheffield United and Chelsea, the ace should feature.