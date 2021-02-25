Photo: Thierry Henry confirms he’s stepped down as CF Montreal Manager

It’s easy to forget that players often move abroad and leave their families behind, while managers are often in the same position and it must be a tough situation to deal with.

It’s been even more tough over the last year as the global pandemic has limited travel in a lot of countries, and it looks like that’s the main reason for Thierry Henry stepping down from his role in charge of CF Montreal in MLS:

He had a mixed time in charge as they only managed to win 9 of the 29 games that he oversaw, but he did manage to reach the playoffs so it won’t be seen as a total disaster.

It does suggest that he could be in the running for any jobs that could open up in England, so it will be interesting to see if he’s linked with anyone in the next few weeks.