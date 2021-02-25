Emergency meeting could see 37th round of Premier League fixtures changed so fans can attend

Talks are reportedly already taking place about moving the 37th round of Premier League fixtures until after the 17th of May.

According to The Athletic, an emergency shareholders meeting could be required to change the dates of these games, with fans now possibly being able to attend the final matches of the 2020/21 season.

The UK have been quick out of the blocks to get people vaccinated against Covid-19, and that could now mean football looks much closer to normal by the summer.

It might even mean reduced crowds back in grounds by the middle of May, provided all continues to go smoothly.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant empty stadiums for close to a year now, while the season even had to be put on hold for a few months last year.

Still, it’s encouraging to see reports that Premier League clubs are now working to get fans in for the final two games of the season.

With current scheduling, it would only be possible to get supporters in for the final round of fixtures, but that might be seen as compromising the integrity of this season’s competition.

If there are still important scores to be settled on the final day, home advantage could end up being crucial if spectators can make it in, so it makes sense to try to push the 37th round of games back as well if possible.