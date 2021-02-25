RB Leipzig sporting director breaks silence on Julian Nagelsmann’s links to Spurs

RB Leipzig’s sporting director Markus Krosche has spoken out about the suggestions manager Julian Nagelsmann could be in line to succeed Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese opinion-splitting boss was only named as Tottenham Hotspur’s permanent boss in November 2019 following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite reaching this season’s Carabao Cup final against Man City, which is scheduled to be played in April, Tottenham Hotspur’s dire domestic form is a major cause for concern.

Currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur has lost five of their last six domestic matches, which has prompted suggestions Levy could be preparing to part ways with Mourinho, as per the Telegraph.

In stark contrast to the Londoner’s form, German side RB Leipzig have won all four of their last four Bundesliga fixtures.

However, speaking publicly in response to the suggestions Levy has lined Nagelsmann up as the man to replace Mourinho, RB Leipzig’s sporting director has dismissed the rumours.

Speaking to BILD (as quoted by RB Live), Krosche, when asked about Nagelsmann’s links to London, said: “When you do a good job, you arouse desire.

“But Julian feels comfortable because he has everything he needs here. The team is developing great.

“That’s why I see no reason for him to switch – especially since he has a valid contract with us.”