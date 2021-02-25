Real Madrid likely to get €15m this summer to put towards rebuild as loan clause to be triggered early

Real Madrid face a crossroads this summer as some work will need to be done on the first team squad, but finances will also be tight.

It looks like Sergio Ramos could be off, while the likes of Marcelo, Kroos, Modric and Benzema are all getting older so they can’t be expected to play every week anymore.

Initially it appeared that they had the right idea as the hoovered up some of the best talents in world football to slowly drip into the team, but it’s become clear that Zinedine Zidane isn’t a manager who wants to give a chance to the younger players.

Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos had to head to Arsenal on loan, Luka Jovic struggled and had to go back to Germany, Reinier Jesus is struggling to play with Dortmund, Eder Militao hasn’t developed into a regular starter and Vinicius Jr has been turned into a scapegoat lately.

Ultimately we could see a situation where Zidane moves on and someone else comes in to get the best out of those young players, but it’s likely that Real will want to make some moves in the summer market as well.

That means they need to raise some funds to increase the budget, and a report from ESPN has indicated that there could be a welcome surprise as Roma will trigger the permanent option to sign Borja Mayoral earlier than expected.

He initially joined on a two year loan and it was presumed that they would complete the deal to sign him in 2022, but they will take advantage of a slightly lower price to sign him for €15m this summer instead.

On it’s own that isn’t going to be enough to pay for any big name signings, but if they can sell a few more loanees or fringe players then they should have some ability to make some major moves this summer.