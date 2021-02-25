Report: Palmeiras is offering a five-year lucrative contract to River Plate starlet

River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré’s days with the Argentine side seem to be coming to an end.

Los Millonarios would like to keep Santos Borré past June when his contract expires; however, the financial disagreements could result in both sides parting ways. Furthermore, Marca Claro reports that Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is heavily in talks with the 25-year-old.

Santos Borré wants his next contract to have European characteristics along with him earning his wages in dollars. River Plate can’t meet these demands, but Palmeiras can and is ready to hand the striker a lucrative offer.

Marca adds that the Brazilian side has offered the Colombia international a five-year contract worth $14.7-million, which would keep the striker with Palmeiras until 2026. Also, the Brazilian side will give Santos Borré $4.7-million upfront upon signing his contract.

Although Santos Borré wants to depart the Argentine side for financial reasons, he wants to re-sign with Los Millonarios so that they can receive a transfer fee for his exit.

Palmeiras is willing to fork out $4-million for the striker to leave right now rather than waiting until June.