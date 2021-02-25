Menu

Top 10 richest club owners in world football, featuring Chelsea & Arsenal chiefs

The ten richest football club owners in the world have been revealed in a list doing the rounds on social media today.

Read on for the top ten in full, with Chelsea and Arsenal both featuring surprisingly high, and with no sign of big names like Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona…

10) Robert Kraft – New England Revolution – £6billion

9) Zhan Jindong – Inter Milan – £7.6bn

8) Nasser Al-Khelaifi – Paris Saint-Germain – £8bn

7) Stan Kroenke – Arsenal – £9bn

6) Philip Anschutz – LA Galaxy – £10bn

5) Roman Abramovich –  Chelsea – £12bn

