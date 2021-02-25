Roman Abramovich had to personally intervene as controversial former boss accepted offer to replace Frank Lampard

It looked like Chelsea already had Thomas Tuchel lined up to replace Frank Lampard when he was sacked, but some reports are starting to suggest that Maurizio Sarri was close to a sensational return.

A report from Italy has indicated that Sarri could now be closing in on a return to Napoli, but they also state that he’s only available because Roman Abramovich had to step in and stop him returning.

It’s suggested that Marina Granovskaia had fought for the former boss to return to Stamford Bridge and Sarri has even said yes, but Abramovich wasn’t having any of it and he intervened to ensure that it didn’t happen.

Sarri did have some good times at Chelsea but he was accused of being far too rigid in his approach and he struggled towards the end, while you could also see from Kepa’s antics the cup final that he wasn’t really respected by the players either.

Tuchel’s history does suggest it could fall apart in a couple of years but he’s been a success so far and it looks like he’s building towards something, so hiring him does look like the correct choice rather than going back for another round of potential chaos under Sarri.