Arsenal consider transfer swoop for £17.2million Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey to replace Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has recently been linked with Paris Saint-Germain by CBS Sports, who also named Lamptey as a possible target in that position for the Gunners.

According to Don Balon, Lamptey can leave Brighton for around €20million (£17.2m), and that could undoubtedly be a tempting signing for any top club.

The young full-back, formerly of Chelsea, has really shone after joining Brighton and getting the chance to play more regularly at Premier League level.

The 20-year-old will surely be back at a big club before long, and many Arsenal fans might even see him as an upgrade on Bellerin.

The Spain international has not really lived up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium, and it might be worth the north London club taking this opportunity to cash in on him if big clubs are interested in him this summer.

Lamptey has a big future at this level and it would be intriguing to see what he could bring to Arsenal, with his attack-minded style of play looking ideal for the kind of football fans are used to seeing at the Emirates.