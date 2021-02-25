Video: Amad Diallo dazzled with skills in first first ever touches at Old Trafford for Man United as wonderkid bested two Sociedad players

Amad Diallo immediately showed his talent after being substituted on for Manchester United in tonight’s goalless draw against Real Sociedad that secured a 4-0 aggregate win in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old, who was signed on Deadline Day in the extended summer window and officially joined in January, made his Old Trafford debut in the 59th minute as he replaced Dan James.

United’s new No.19 burst into action straight away, beating Martin Zubimendi to the ball with a brilliant interception, then came the prospect of a counter-attack.

Instead off just charging straight forward, Diallo realised he was about to be pressured from Zubimendi’s midfield partner, Ander Guevara, and acted accordingly.

Diallo used a feint to take the ball back, putting himself in a tight spot but importantly leaving Guevara slow down and crowd the ace in a tight area, the United talent then effortlessly knocked the ball past.

Amad Diallo already ruining careers already ? pic.twitter.com/9rXnzGWENy — Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) February 25, 2021

Amad Diallo’s first ever touches at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/FqRKMENXEy — Lew (@UtdLew) February 25, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

It certainly looks like the Red Devils have a serious talent on their hands, this marked the wonderkid’s second appearance for the club after a cameo debut off the bench against Sociedad last week.

Our friends at Stretty News shared the true initial cost of the tricky attacker’s transfer here, and it’s slightly lower than what was initially reported across the media in a handy boost for the club.