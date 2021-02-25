Video: Arsenal fans will love Martin Odegaard’s joyous celebration after late Aubameyang winner

One problem with loanees is you worry that they won’t really care or be that passionate about the club as they simply look to get some game time, but the early signs are positive when it comes to Martin Odegaard.

He’s still working his way into the team but he’s having a bigger impact on games as times go by, and you can see that absolute joy as he sinks to his knees in celebration after Aubameyang’s late winner tonight:

Arsenal strike late to save their season against Benfica! Saka and Aubameyang combine AGAIN when it matters most to put the Gunners ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/e9aazd58lR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport