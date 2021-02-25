Menu

Video: Arsenal fans will love Martin Odegaard’s joyous celebration after late Aubameyang winner

Arsenal FC
Posted by

One problem with loanees is you worry that they won’t really care or be that passionate about the club as they simply look to get some game time, but the early signs are positive when it comes to Martin Odegaard.

He’s still working his way into the team but he’s having a bigger impact on games as times go by, and you can see that absolute joy as he sinks to his knees in celebration after Aubameyang’s late winner tonight:

Pictures from beIN Sport

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.