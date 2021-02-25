Video: Arsenal target Sima seals Slavia win over Leicester City with a great strike from distance

It’s a brave move for anyone to be labelling a talented youngster as the next Thierry Henry, but those comparisons were being made with Slavia Prague forward Sima when he was linked to Arsenal a few weeks ago.

The Europa League is probably the best chance to see him in action against strong opposition so there was a great opportunity to see him against an English club when they were drawn against Leicester.

He’s looked impressive over the two legs, and he’s just sealed the victory with a great strike this evening:

It's gone from bad to worse for Leicester… Abdallah Sima takes aim from 25 yards out, finds the bottom corner and Slavia Prague are 2-0 up at the King Power!

He can play anywhere across the front line and his return of 11 goals in 14 league games this season makes for impressive reading, so it will be interesting to see how he fares as Slavia go deeper into the competition.