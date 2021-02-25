Video: Brilliant Kieran Tierney comes up with a huge goal for Arsenal to drag them back into the game vs Benfica

It’s bizarre that away goals could settle this tie when neither team has played a home game, but Arsenal are right back in this after Kieran Tierney came up with a goal.

Benfica went 2-1 up after a bad mistake from Dani Ceballos so it looked like Arsenal would be done, but this strike from the Scotsman means they just need one more to progress:

A lifeline for Arsenal from Kieran Tierney! Six minutes after going 2-1 down vs. Benfica, the left-back steps up with an excellent low finish to give his team hope! ? pic.twitter.com/zr5LDJeSGs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a nice piece of composure from him in front of goal which you don’t usually expect from him, and they have 20 minutes to find a winner.