In the 62nd minute of Manchester United’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad, Axel Tuanzebe celebrated passionately as he scored his first senior goal for his boyhood club.

Unfortunately, a VAR check, which involved the referee using the pitch-side monitor, deemed that the goal shouldn’t stand due to a foul from Victor Lindelof in the build-up.

As Alex Telles whipped a corner in from the left flank, Lindelof leapt higher than we’ve ever seen from him to try and steer the ball in at the near post, but he ended up striking a nasty non-intentional blow.

Lindelof’s knee flew straight into the face of Sociedad ace Jon Bautista, sending the substitute crashing to the floor and in pain.

It’s an absolute miracle and testament to the 25-year-old’s strength that he somehow avoided being knocked out by a blow that would probably leave some of the UFC’s best fighters out cold.

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News “Gamechanger” Cesc Fabregas heaps praise on Arsenal star after inspiring performance vs Benfica (Photo) Liverpool ace shows off surprising new haircut in Reds training Arsenal star issues a message to the fans after a bad mistake against Benfica

This was a really unfortunate moment for the Red Devils and especially Tuanzebe, thankfully Bautista was cleared to continue though and didn’t appear to have been knocked out by the blow.