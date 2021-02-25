Video: Bukayo Saka produces amazing assist as Aubameyang lobs Arsenal into lead against Benfica

In the 20th minute of this evening’s Europa League encounter between Arsenal and Benfica, Martin Odegaard shifted the ball to Bukayo Saka and a wonderful moment soon followed.
Saka controlled the ball and created space from his man with some tidy dribbling, the 19-year-old then showed his fine ability by splitting Benfica with a drilled pass through to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Aubameyang didn’t even need a touch as he lobbed the rushing Benfica keeper with a beautiful first-time finish that was made to look effortless.
See More: Wonderkid fuels Arsenal and Chelsea transfer rumours as he makes Premier League admission
Saka ?? Aubameyang
Beautiful through ball, beautiful finish… ?
Arsenal lead against Benfica! pic.twitter.com/nAPO630ed8
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021
Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.
Mikel Arteta’s men have taken an early lead in the second-leg tie, offering them a comfortable position as they battle for a spot in the next knockout stage.