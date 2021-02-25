Menu

Video: Bukayo Saka shows silky skills to combine with Aubameyang again for late Arsenal winner against Benfica

In the 86th minute of this evening’s Europa League second-leg tie between Arsenal and Benfica, Martin Odegaard shifted the ball out wide to Bukayo Saka, with the wonderkid making the most of the ball.

Saka faced up substitute full-back Nuno Tavares, dazzling the ace with some silky stepovers and dribbling, which created enough space to float a dangerous cross towards the far post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang popped up to head the ball into the back of the net, marking a late winner for Mikel Arteta’s side and the second combination of the duo of the day.

Just like Aubameyang’s first of the night, a VAR check followed, but the effort was eventually awarded.

Remaining in the Europa League is key for the Gunners, considering their shaky form in the first-half of the Premier League campaign, it will be their only realistic route to Champions League qualification.

