In the 86th minute of this evening’s Europa League second-leg tie between Arsenal and Benfica, Martin Odegaard shifted the ball out wide to Bukayo Saka, with the wonderkid making the most of the ball.

Saka faced up substitute full-back Nuno Tavares, dazzling the ace with some silky stepovers and dribbling, which created enough space to float a dangerous cross towards the far post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang popped up to head the ball into the back of the net, marking a late winner for Mikel Arteta’s side and the second combination of the duo of the day.

Just like Aubameyang’s first of the night, a VAR check followed, but the effort was eventually awarded.

Arsenal strike late to save their season against Benfica! Saka and Aubameyang combine AGAIN when it matters most to put the Gunners ahead! ? pic.twitter.com/e9aazd58lR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Remaining in the Europa League is key for the Gunners, considering their shaky form in the first-half of the Premier League campaign, it will be their only realistic route to Champions League qualification.