In the 60th minute of tonight’s Europa League second-leg knockout tie between Arsenal and Benfica, the Gunners saw themselves countered after Martin Odegaard saw a high corner claimed.
Benfica stopper Helton Leite blasted the ball forward to threaten a break, a danger that was cemented when Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos headed the ball backwards.
The shocking lapse left Rafa Silva free to latch onto the loose ball, with the attacker knocking it past Bernd Leno before scoring into an empty net.
This means that Benfica have now netted themselves two away goals, which will see advance in the competition should the score end up equal.
It may be wise for Arteta to take Ceballos out of the firing line after tonight’s display, the Spaniard also conceded a reckless foul which handed Diogo Goncalves the platform to showcase his magic.