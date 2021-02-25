Video: Diogo Goncalves stuns Arsenal with wonderful free-kick for Benfica to leave Europa League tie level

In the 42nd minute of tonight’s Europa League tie between Arsenal and Benfica, the Gunners left their opponents with a dangerous chance from around 25 yards out as they conceded a free-kick.
Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos showed why he isn’t a midfielder that’s naturally skilled in the defensive area as the Spaniard hacked out at a Benfica attacker to give away a foul.
Diogo Goncalves stepped up and curled the free-kick into the top corner, Bernd Leno had absolutely no chance of stopping this, what a moment for the former Nottingham Forest loanee.
The scoreline is now level at 2-2 on aggregate, with both sides holding an away goal each, this knockout tie is proving to be much more difficult than the Gunners ever expected.