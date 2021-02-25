Video: Heartwarming moment as West Ham star Tomas Soucek facetimes former Slavia Prague teammates after Leicester victory

Not every player will remain popular when they move on, but if they give 100% every week and eventually need to move on to further their career then it’s likely that the fans will understand.

West Ham star Tomas Soucek made his name at Slavia Prague before moving to London, but it appears that he still has a strong link with his old team.

They won 2-0 against Leicester City tonight to advance in the Europa League, and it appears he appeared on facetime to celebrate with his old teammates after the game:

Tomáš Sou?ek could genuinely be the most popular man in football ? His former Slavia Prague teammates dropped him a call after shocking Leicester and advancing in the Europa League! #UEL pic.twitter.com/nJntdNMlSF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

