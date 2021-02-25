Video: Mikel Oyarzabal produces shocking penalty miss vs Man United using Bruno Fernandes’ iconic hop-skip technique

In the 11th minute of this evening’s Europa League second-leg tie between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, the La Liga outfit were gifted an opportunity to try and close down the 4-0 scoreline.

Alex Telles couldn’t stop United academy graduate Adnan Januzaj slipping through a wonderful pass to Ander Guevara, which left winger Dan James to recklessly challenge for the ball, marking a penalty.

Real Sociedad’s main man, Mikel Oyarzabal, stepped up to the spot but sent the ball well wide of the post and bar, United keeper Dean Henderson didn’t even dive as it soared away.

Oyarzabal called on the hop-skip technique that Bruno Fernandes has used since arriving at Manchester United, one that has also been successful for Chelsea star Jorginho, but it literally went sideways.

Just run up and smash the ball ????#UEL pic.twitter.com/9fB7Nxkraw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal fans will love Martin Odegaard’s joyous celebration after late Aubameyang winner Video: Bukayo Saka shows silky skills to combine with Aubameyang again for late Arsenal winner against Benfica Pep Guardiola sends ‘heartfelt sympathies’ to Liverpool star Alisson Becker after tragic death of father in Brazil

Fernandes didn’t call on his famed hop-skip for the spot-kick against Newcastle, but that could be due to the fact that he was up against Karl Darlow, who saved a penalty of his earlier this season.

Imanol Alguacil and Real Sociedad have really had no luck against Manchester United, they’ve seen even a long shot at making this tie end more respectably literally fly by.