Video: Victor Lindelof denies certain goal for Sociedad vs Man United with last-ditch defensive action

In the 14th minute of this evening’s Europa League encounter between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, the Red Devils looked destined to lose out on their clean sheet in the one-sided tie.

United academy graduate punished Aaron Wan-Bissaka for sitting too narrow as he slotted the ball wide to Mikel Oyarzabal, with the star behind Sociedad’s penalty miss firing in a low cross to the far post.

Dean Henderson understandably couldn’t scramble to the ball, having needed to cover his near post initially, so the ball drilled over to striker Alexander Isak, who had a gaping goal ahead.

Victor Lindelof ensured that his in-form international teammate wouldn’t put an end to hopes for a second United clean sheet against the La Liga outfit, as he produced a last-ditch block.

Lindelof knocked the ball out for a corner as he outstretched his leg to deny Sociedad a certain goal.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted with Lindelof’s performance so far, especially the way in which he’s dealing with his quality international teammate Isak.