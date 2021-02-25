Menu

(Video) Zidane gave incredible team-talk prior to Real Madrid’s Champions League win vs Atalanta

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane gave his side a morale-boosting team-talk ahead of their recent 1-0 win against Atalanta in the Champions League first-round knockout.

Los Blancos came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory during Wednesday’s European clash.

An 86th-minute winner from Ferland Mendy sealed the tie and ensured the Spanish giants would head into the return leg as the tie’s overwhelming favourites.

In light of the side’s important victory, an inspiring clip has emerged which shows Zidane giving the team-talk of his life.

Pictures courtesy of AS TV

The French tactician’s speech directly translates to: “Treat this as your ground. 

“Lately, you have been playing well. (…) But we have the quality to do everything well. Do what you always do – that’s all, tomorrow, think positively.

“Think not just about the return leg. The tie begins tomorrow [Wednesday], here. Go into tomorrow’s game treating it as though it is a single match, played here. We’re doing well, we are playing as a team. And we need to defend as one, that is the most important thing.

“It is going to be very important that we play as a team and defend because later on, the ball will go in for us”.

