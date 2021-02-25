Menu

‘We’re all with you’ – Chelsea star sends lovely message to League One talent forced to retire at 19 with Blues ace also offering dinner in classy gesture

It has emerged that Chelsea star Reece James has reached out to Bobby Copping with a beautiful message on Instagram after the Peterborough ace was forced to retire at 19 with a head injury.

As per BBC Sport, Copping suffered a mini seizure after challenging for a header in training last July, which left him hospitalised for four days.

Unfortunately Copping was hit with the same problem when he made his comeback later in 2020, this has left the talent forced to retire at the age of just 19 years old.

BBC Sport report that Peterborough have handed Copping a job in business operations. It’s added that Reece James has also offered Copping a meal out in London once the pandemic is over.

Reece James reaches out to Copping after forced retirement at 19

James is a real credit to himself and his humble family, this was a wonderful gesture from the England international, who has went a step above in wishing to head out for a meal with Copping in the future.

