West Ham star to push for place at the 2022 World Cup as he changes allegiance

We see more and more players who are eligible to represent at least two countries these days, so it often leaves them with an interesting choice.

Ideally you like to think they will simply pick the one that they feel the strongest allegiance to and play for them, but sometimes things change as they get older and accepting a call up from a lower ranked nation can give them a chance to play international football.

Michail Antonio has been in a couple of England squads in the past and you would think he would’ve gotten a chance to play at some point due to his impressive form over the years, but he never made his debut and the chance could be gone.

That doesn’t mean his dream of playing at the World Cup in 2022 is completely dead, with a report from The Telegraph confirming that he’s set to switch allegiance to Jamaica to help them with their qualifying campaign.

The path to the competition won’t be simple as they kick off their qualifying campaign against Mexico and Costa Rica who usually make the tournament, but adding Antonio could give them some added firepower as they look to qualify for the first time since 1998.