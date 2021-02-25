Menu

“Why?”- These Man United fans are perplexed by a bizarre team selection from Solskjaer vs Real Sociedad

You have to think that Man United are home and dry after a 4-0 win against Real Sociedad last week, so this looked like the perfect chance to rest a few players.

They also have their fair share of injuries to deal with so it should also be a chance to play some of the youngsters, so there are a few notable things about this team selection tonight:

You would think that this would finally be a chance to let Bruno Fernandes have a rest after a gruelling season, but it could just be the case that he refuses to be dropped and needs to play as much as he can.

The much bigger choice comes when you look at the bench, and it appears they are well covered if anything happens to Dean Henderson as three keepers make the bench.

In a way it makes sense to fill up the bench with whatever players are available, but that is just such a strange thing to see and plenty of the fans are perplexed too:

It does also make you wonder if we could see the dream scenario of a keeper playing outfield later in the game if it’s completely dead and buried, but surely this is a first?

