Wonderkid fuels Arsenal and Chelsea transfer rumours as he makes Premier League admission

Clubs will try to media train players to the point that their interviews are largely meaningless, but you can still get a general idea of what a player thinks when they are asked about transfer links.

Inter Milan wonderkid Martin Satriano is starting to work his way towards the first team squad after impressive at youth level, while a report from ESPN has indicated that Chelsea and Arsenal are starting to show an interest in him.

It’s hard to see him getting a chance at Chelsea anytime soon because of they depth in their squad, but Mikel Arteta has given chances to the younger players recently and he could develop into a long term replacement for Lacazette or Aubameyang.

The report also picks up on some quotes from The Daily Mail from the player, and it’s pretty clear that he would like to play in the Premier League if an offer comes along:

“It is always flattering [the interest from the Premier League], yes, it is a sign that I am doing things well and that I have to continue down that path.

“I try to use it as an incentive to keep working and be better every day. The Premier League is the No.1 league in the world in terms of competition, that I think all the players want to play, I think all the teams are very good. It is a very competitive league where any team can beat anyone. But for now I am totally focused on Inter and to do the best with them.”

The report also states that he’s been an unused sub a few times this season but he’s expected to make his debut soon, so it shows he could be considered as a first team option straight away.

It’s not clear how much he would cost because of that limited first team experience, but it will be worth keeping an eye on Inter’s games towards the end of the season so see if he gets a chance to show what he can do.