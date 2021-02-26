Arsenal and Celtic transfer target signs a new long-term contract through to 2025

A player signing a new deal doesn’t always rule out a major transfer as it can simply be a tool to increase the transfer fee, but it doesn’t look like Hibs’ defender Josh Doig is going anywhere this summer.

He broke through this season after an impressive loan spell with Queens Park, and he looks set to be the latest in a long line of great left backs that Scotland are somehow producing.

He’s pacey and aggressive so it allows him to dominate defensively and cause problems in attack, so it wasn’t a great surprise when HITC reported that bigger clubs were starting to circle.

Celtic are named as the main suitor as they look to replace loanee Diego Laxalt in the summer, but Arsenal are also interested as they look for a back up to Kieran Tierney, although Doig may not be at that level for now.

In that report Jack Ross admitted that they were trying to sign him to a new contract but they may have to face up to losing him in the summer, so this news will come as a major boost for the Hibees:

? 'Delighted' is an overused word in football. ? But we are ????????? to announce that @JoshDoig_ has agreed a new long-term contract. ? One of the brightest emerging Scottish talents has been rewarded with fresh terms that run until 2??0??2??5??. — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) February 26, 2021

It should be the best thing for his development as he’ll play regularly in a good team which should help him more than playing U23 football somewhere else, so it will be interesting to see if he can kick on and improve even more next year.