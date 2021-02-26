Arsenal to allow star to leave this summer out of respect after he agreed to Mikel Arteta’s request

There often comes a time when it’s right for a player to move on from a club, and Hector Bellerin may have reached that point with Arsenal.

He moved to the club as a kid after spending some time at Barcelona, and we’ve seen in the past with players like Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas that there is often a desire to return to the Nou Camp eventually.

ESPN have indicated that Bellerin does want to leave in the summer due to interest from Barca, and Arsenal are likely to allow it to happen as long as a decent offer comes in.

They go on to suggest that there was some interest last summer, but an agreement was struck where they would let him go this summer if he agreed to stay for one more season in return.

He did end up staying and it’s been pleasing to see that injuries haven’t been such a big issue for him this year, and Barca do need a right back so the timing is perfect for him to move back home.

It’s also thought that this is the best time to cash in on him because he only has two years left on his contract, so his value will start to decline if he stays another year without signing an extension.

He’s one of those players who may not be the first name on the team sheet and he might not be thought of as a major star at The Emirates, but he’s a good player and they will miss him if he moves on.

A potential price tag of £30m has been suggested so that would allow them to sign a replacement and still have something left over to put towards other areas of the squad, so a mutual parting of the ways could suit both parties this summer.