When he played football, there was no finer striker of the ball than David Beckham.
Whether for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, LA Galaxy or AC Milan, the former England captain was the fulcrum of his side.
If any striker’s wanted a ball laid on a plate for them, Beckham was the man.
Since his retirement, Beckham has also found that everything he touches still turns to gold.
Whether it’s investments or partnerships with high-profile brands, lending the Beckham name to a project seems to be a cast-iron guarantee of success.
A recent, and some might say highly controversial, investment into a cannabis company, also appears to be about to make Beckham some serious cash.
According to the Evening Standard, shares have gone up 310 percent because of a trading frenzy, making the ex-professional a cool £3.9m in the process.
A drop in the ocean when you’re worth as much as he is, but still not to be sniffed at.