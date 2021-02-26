Menu

Beckham to be quids in after shares in controversial cannabis company go through the roof

When he played football, there was no finer striker of the ball than David Beckham.

Whether for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, LA Galaxy or AC Milan, the former England captain was the fulcrum of his side.

If any striker’s wanted a ball laid on a plate for them, Beckham was the man.

Since his retirement, Beckham has also found that everything he touches still turns to gold.

Whether it’s investments or partnerships with high-profile brands, lending the Beckham name to a project seems to be a cast-iron guarantee of success.

A recent, and some might say highly controversial, investment into a cannabis company, also appears to be about to make Beckham some serious cash.

According to the Evening Standard, shares have gone up 310 percent because of a trading frenzy, making the ex-professional a cool £3.9m in the process.

A drop in the ocean when you’re worth as much as he is, but still not to be sniffed at.

