When he played football, there was no finer striker of the ball than David Beckham.

Whether for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, LA Galaxy or AC Milan, the former England captain was the fulcrum of his side.

If any striker’s wanted a ball laid on a plate for them, Beckham was the man.

Since his retirement, Beckham has also found that everything he touches still turns to gold.

Whether it’s investments or partnerships with high-profile brands, lending the Beckham name to a project seems to be a cast-iron guarantee of success.

A recent, and some might say highly controversial, investment into a cannabis company, also appears to be about to make Beckham some serious cash.

More Stories / Latest News Serious concerns at Man United that this player will demand a summer transfer ‘That’s a really tricky game’ – Former Arsenal star worried for Gunners if they draw this team in the Europa League ‘Stick to what you do’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic risks wrath of the basketball fraternity with incredible put down of major star

According to the Evening Standard, shares have gone up 310 percent because of a trading frenzy, making the ex-professional a cool £3.9m in the process.

A drop in the ocean when you’re worth as much as he is, but still not to be sniffed at.