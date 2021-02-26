Ahead of their Premier League fixture against Chelsea, Manchester United have been hit by the news that one of their star players faces even longer out than first thought.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need all hands on deck as the Red Devils go for silverware in three competitions, but it seems that they’ll have to make do without midfielder, Paul Pogba, for another few weeks at least.

The French World Cup winner was injured in the match against Everton on February 6, and it was initially expected that he would return to action by the beginning of March.

“Paul is still out for a few weeks,” the Norwegian said to BT Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror, after the Europa League tie against Real Sociedad.

Mid-March at the very earliest is now being looked upon as the time when Pogba will be able to be challenging for a starting spot again.

Solskjaer will surely be hoping that United retain an interest in all competitions by then, and then the Frenchman’s return will help push them on to glory.