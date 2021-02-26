Boost for Man United over €35m-rated star as Euro giants fall out of the race

Improving the right back position may not be the most pressing need that Man United have, but it could be helpful to have a more attacking option in tighter games.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is limited in an attacking sense so he’s rarely able to take advantage of the space that he has to push in to, so someone like Max Aarons would be an interesting signing.

He’s been impressive for Norwich over the past couple of seasons and he looks destined for the Premier League one way or another, either with Norwich getting promoted or through a transfer in the summer.

There’s been a lot of reported interest from some huge clubs, but it appears that Bayern Munich have been ruled out of the running for now:

Everton want Max Aarons and they’re working on it, confirmed. ? #EFC Manchester United have scouted him and they’ll decide in the coming months. Bayern Münich after opening talks with Norwich are *not* convinced to pay €35m for him, as @cfbayern reported. ? https://t.co/phsV5Opcb8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2021

Sometimes it can make more sense to make a more gradual step up so Everton may be the best option for him at this time.

They’re likely to be in Europe next year, he should be in contention to start most games and he will learn and develop a lot by playing under Carlo Ancelotti.

If he goes to Old Trafford then he’s going to be a rotational player who may only play against the weaker teams, so it may be hard to prove himself and actually nail down a first team spot.

It certainly sounds like Everton are the more likely landing spot this summer, but it could depend on how hard United push for his signature.