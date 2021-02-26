The business end of the 2020/21 season will soon be upon us and as well as thoughts of silverware, summer moves for certain players will also be on the agenda.

Surely one of the most sought-after exponents will be Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Since moving to the Bundesliga outfit, the youngster has continued his incredible scoring streak, and will be the envy of football managers everywhere.

Clubs in England, Spain and Italy have all been linked with the hit-man, and his agent, Mino Raiola, has even cryptically suggested that he could name four of them.

“He will be one of the future stars for the next decade,” he said to BBC Sport, cited by the Daily Express.

“Because we see people like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi coming to a certain age. How long can we still enjoy them?

“So everyone is looking for the new generation and it’s obvious there are only a maximum of 10 clubs that can afford to buy him.

“We can fill in four of those clubs – and four of those clubs are in England. You can call them and say ‘would you be interested?’

“There is not a sporting director or trainer in the world that would say he would not be interested.”

However, Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, has hit out at any notion that Haaland will be going anywhere this summer.

“There is no disagreement,” he said during a press conference ahead of the weekend’s matches.

“We are happy to have Erling and continue to plan with him. I don’t think he is uncomfortable in Dortmund.

“All those calculations what will happen if we shouldn’t qualify [for the Champions League] will happen if that is the case.

“But right now is the wrong time. We believe that we will qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.”

Although his buyout clause will be greatly reduced in a year’s time, the question is whether any club is prepared to gamble and wait another 12 months to acquire his services.