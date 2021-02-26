Flamengo ace jokingly tells the club president that he will need to build a statue after their second consecutive Brasileirão crown

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo won their second league title in a row after a dramatic ending to the 2021 Brasileirão Série A season.

After their 2-1 loss to São Paulo FC, the Rubro-Negro had lost control of its destiny to retain their league crown. They relied on Sport Club Internacional, who was in second place, to draw against Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

Once Flamengo clinched its second consecutive title, the celebrations were ongoing for the players and those who support the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa arrived in 2019 and is one of the key figures in Flamengo’s dominance in Brazil over the last two seasons, resulting in two league titles and one Copa Libertadores trophy.

In speaking with Coluna do Fla (via TNT Sports), Gabigol shared a story in which he jokingly stated to club president Rodolfo Landim to build a statue of the 24-year-old, who has been one of the key figures in Flamengo’s run.

“I joked with the president that they should make a statue for me, and he said he would. He promised me, let’s see if he does,” Gabigol stated.

“This title was very special for me; I am the happiest guy in the world. I wanted to be in the favelas of Rio to celebrate with everyone. I said in the locker room that everyone celebrates in their way, but everyone should celebrate.”