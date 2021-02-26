After having such a poor season in the Scottish Premiership, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a mass exodus from Celtic in the summer.

One player that’s certain to leave is highly-rated striker, Odsonne Eduard. According to Frank McAvennie, who was speaking to Football Insider, that’s a “foregone conclusion.”

However, the question will be where he ends up.

According to GlasgowLive cited by Leicestershire Live, Brendan Rodgers, who took the player from Paris Saint-Germain to Celtic, is showing a keen interest in bringing him to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester will, apparently, face competition for his services from Italian giants, Roma.

The Serie A side are looking to replace Edin Dzeko, who is nearing the end of his career.

Edouard is a strong and direct front man and would certainly slot in to either Leicester’s or Roma’s attack with ease.

Given that his contract is due to run out in a year’s time too, per Leicestershire Live, it’s likely that the player could be signed for a bargain £20m.