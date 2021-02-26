It’s been a hell of a ride for Leeds United back in the English top-flight for the first time in a decade and a half.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been a breath of fresh air, and whilst their free-flowing football won’t have been to everyone’s taste, it can’t be denied that they’ve been brilliant to watch.

Currently sat in 10th place and some 13 points above relegation, it would take a series of coincidences for the Yorkshire-based club to drop straight back into the Championship.

To that end, Bielsa really needs to be thinking about playing staff for next season, and according to The Athletic (subscription required) and cited by HITC, Manchester City will sell Jack Harrison to them for £11m at the end of the campaign.

Harrison, 24, has been on loan at Elland Road for the past three years, and now it appears that the Citizens are willing to cash in.

An attacking midfielder by trade, he’s an important part of Bielsa’s squad, and at the price quoted, it’s a steal.