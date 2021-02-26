Liverpool in pole position to sign €40m rated star this summer due potential wage offer

It’s easy to assume that all top clubs have similar spending power, but it’s important to look at the potential wage demands as well.

While a lot of clubs will be able to get the money together to pay a decent sized transfer fee, it’s often the Premier League clubs who can blow the others out of the water by offering a large wage.

A report from Tutto Udinese via Goal has indicated that Liverpool are more likely to sign Rodrigo De Paul than Inter Milan for that reason.

It’s believed that the Serie A side are looking for a fee of around €40m which would be affordable to both, but Inter won’t come close to what Liverpool can pay the player so the transfer to Anfield does look like the most obvious landing spot this summer.

It would also depend on Gini Wijnaldum actually moving on as his situation is still unclear, but signing De Paul to replace the Dutchman would be a fascinating move.

The Argentine star originally arrived in Italy as a winger who liked to drift inside or he could even play inside as a number 10, but he’s developed into an all-round central midfielder in recent years.

His first instinct is still to attack and very few players in the world can offer that Wijnaldum can in terms of his pressing and intensity, so Liverpool would be much more attacking if De Paul and Thiago were paired in the midfield for example.

He turns 27 in the summer so this is his time to secure a big transfer, and moving to Liverpool seems like the most likely option at this point.