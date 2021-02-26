Although it’s been 22 years since Manchester United won their epic treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, it clearly still rankles with the blue half of the city.

The ‘noisy neighbours’ are playing some of the best football seen in England’s top-flight for many a year, with Pep Guardiola overseeing a record-breaking 19-game winning run which shows no sign of ending.

Indeed, so confident are Man City at present, that Bernardo Silva believes that a hitherto unheard of quadruple is now more than possible.

His side currently sit 10 points clear in the Premier League, are in the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup quarterfinals and have a 2-0 lead over Borussia Monchengladbach heading into the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

Having only conceded six goals in their last 19 matches, it’s easy to understand why Silva and his colleagues believe they’re on the edge of greatness.

“Of course we’re going to try to win the Champions League,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“We know we have good momentum, but this is just the last 16. We’re going to try and do well in the second-leg to go through to the quarter-finals.

“Then we have the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup. It’s going to be a tough season, but we are going to try to win them all.

“We’re happy with the win and we congratulated each other, but now it’s on to the next one. Nothing is done yet.

“We have a very tough game in the Premier League and we have to prepare for that well.

“It’s 19 games winning in all competitions, so we have got to keep this momentum as long as we can.

“It’s true that we don’t have much time to prepare, but it’s been like this since the last six or eight months. We’re used to it and we know how tough it is.

“We have four competitions to play, we need to be 100 per cent in all of them and now we have three days to prepare for West Ham in the Premier League and we’re going to get ready.”

The most important part of the season is still ahead of course, and as we head into the business end, it will take all of Guardiola’s nous to ensure that City make history.

