Man United chiefs are willing to sanction sale of struggling star this summer

In previous Summers Man United have gone into the transfer window with multiple needs, but that shouldn’t be the case this time round.

Every team does need to improve and United are no different, but it feels like two or three quality additions should be enough to see them mount another title challenge next season.

The defence is an obvious area to address as they need a partner for Harry Maguire, while it also looks like there could be one big name who arrives in the attacking areas.

A report from Eurosport has indicated that United will make another attempt to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, and their patience could be rewarded as the price tag would be nearer £50m when it was almost £100m last summer.

You would fancy that Sancho would slot into the right hand side of the attack with Rashford on the left and either Greenwood or Cavani through the middle, so it will raise questions about the future of Anthony Martial.

He’s really struggled for form and confidence this season and five goals and four assists in twenty league games isn’t atrocious, but it’s not good enough for a title challenger when other players are contributing more.

The report goes on to suggest that senior figures at Old Trafford are now reaching a point where they are willing to sanction the sale of Martial this summer, but it will depend on what offers they receive.

It’s unlikely that they’ll receive a giant fee after this season so it might be better to keep him around as a rotational option, but he may also feel he needs to move on to be a focal point of an attack somewhere else so it’s an interesting situation to watch going into the summer.