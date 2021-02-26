Man United star poised for a well-deserved international recall ahead of EURO 2021

We often hear about competition for places being vital when it comes to spurring players on to the next level, but usually you expect a new signing to get every chance to prove themselves.

Luke Shaw had looked like a weak link in Man United’s defence in recent years, so there was a lot of excitement when Alex Telles was signed from Porto in the summer.

It’s been surprising to see Shaw improve so much to the point that Telles rarely gets a chance to start when it matters, but he deserves so much credit for the improvements that he’s made this season.

He’s been out of the England picture for a couple of years now and that was fair enough when you looked at his previous form, but ESPN have now reported that he’s in line for a recall in the next round of fixtures.

Ben Chilwell has been the main choice at left back for England while a few others have been tried out in the role, but he’s lost his place in the Chelsea team lately so Shaw could even be in line to start.

The timing is perfect for him with EURO 2021 coming up so you have to think he’ll keep his place as long as he plays well and avoids injury between now and the summer.

One of the main improvements has been his understanding with Harry Maguire on the left hand side of the defence so that could also go in his favour when Gareth Southgate tries to figure out his best starting XI.