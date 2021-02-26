Man United star’s contract situation complicated by potential €2m release clause

We’ve seen recently how every deal is different and players are always finding new ways to get bonuses or lump sums included in their contracts.

Edinson Cavani has been impressive for Man United this season as his physicality and movement has brought something new to their attack, so you would think that he would be kept on next year.

It still looks like that will be the case although ESPN have reported that there are some things to be considered.

He’s currently out through injury and it’s reported that United want to wait until he’s recovered from that to make a final decision on his contract.

They go on to suggest that he’s attracting interest from Boca Juniors so that could be an option, but he’s happy at Old Trafford and would welcome the chance to stay if it’s there.

You would usually think that letting a player go would allow the club to use that money towards another wage for next season, but that’s where the situation gets complicated here.

There’s a clause in Cavani’s contract where United have to pay him a lump sum of €2m if they decide NOT to trigger the extension on his contract, so it probably makes sense to keep him on regardless.

He’ll be on a decent wage but the difference in one year between his salary and that €2m can’t be that much in the grand scheme of things, so it does look like he’ll be kept on as long as he recovers from the injury.