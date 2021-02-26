With Manchester City on a 19-game epic record-breaking winning run, news that Pep Guardiola has been ‘bewitched’ by one particular midfielder will surely have the rest of the Premier League running for cover.

Unless there’s a monumental collapse, the likes of which has never been seen in the Premier League to date, City will again be crowned champions at the end of the current campaign.

The only possible thing to consider at this point will be just how much they’ll win it by.

Already 10 points ahead, as long as they don’t take their foot off of the accelerator, the Citizens should ease to the title well before season’s end.

It appears that Guardiola is already looking ahead to the 2021/22 campaign, however.

According to Tuttosport and cited by Sport Witness, Ivan Ilic, on loan at Hellas Verona and with a purchase option available to the Serie A outfit, has had Guardiola purring.

Although it would mean City activating a €24m buyback clause to stop the Italians from keeping the player, it seems that the Premier League outfit don’t want to pass up the chance.

God help the rest of the English top-flight if there are players to improve what they already have in-situ.