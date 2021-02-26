Mikel Arteta gives a great insight into the mentality behind the resurgence of Arsenal star

We all get affected in our work if we’re dealing with personal issues and struggling mentally, so it’s really no surprise when it happens to footballers too.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has had a tough time this season and his form was pretty woeful for months, so it led to fans questioning the decision to extend his contract in the summer.

Ultimately it looked like he had personal or family issues that he needed help with and some time away appears to have helped.

He’s now looking back to his best and he came up big last night to score the late winner against Benfica, so he deserves a lot of credit for getting over his troubles and getting back to his best form.

Mikel Arteta spoke about it in his press conference today, and it’s an interesting outlook on the mentality behind his resurgence:

Mikel Arteta explains the mentality behind Aubameyang's resurgence pic.twitter.com/9XfC905ATl — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 26, 2021

It doesn’t matter what level you play at, there will always be adversity to overcome on the pitch and we have all seen good players crumble if they don’t know how to deal with that.

If you get overly sad and start to hide then it’s obviously not going to work out, while it’s easy to get overly aggressive or too eager to make up for mistakes and that can lead to a bigger disaster.

It appears that Aubameyang has managed to channel those frustrations into motivation to push him on to improve, and it’s a good lesson for anyone who struggles with the same issues.

Obviously it’s much easier said than done, but it’s a good insight into the mindset of Aubameyang and Arteta.