The deep pockets of Roman Abramovich will be plundered again this summer as the Russian oligarch looks to back his manager, Thomas Tuchel, in the transfer market.

He’ll surely be hoping that the funds will be spent a little more wisely than Frank Lampard managed last summer, with many of his new signings not really making the impact expected at Stamford Bridge.

Although Borussia Dortmund have shown no signs of willing to part with their prolific hit-man, Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Star, Abramovich is preparing to blow Chelsea’s rivals out of the water with a money-no-object bid for the player.

Should the Blues be successful with their offer, that would surely spell the end for either Kai Havertz or Timo Werner in west London, unless Tuchel foresees a role for all three in a dynamic forward line.

One thing is abundantly clear and that is that Chelsea will mean business again in 2021/22, and the rest of the Premier League better watch out.