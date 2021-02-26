After such a magnificent ride over the past few seasons, 2020/21 will go down as one of Liverpool’s worst.

More so because of the way in which they’ve collapsed since losing Virgil van Dijk to injury.

No one could’ve predicted just how far they would fall once the centre-back was ruled out for almost the entire campaign, and at this rate, they’ll find it difficult to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

It’s perhaps to that end that rumours – including from the Daily Mirror – of Jurgen Klopp’s departure persist, even though these haven’t come from the man himself.

Clearly, in order for them to get back on their lofty perch, they need to make some astute signings in the summer, with one thought to be Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

However, according to Le Parisien and cited by AS, the French club are confident that the Frenchman’s future and that of their other star player, Neymar, is with them.

“I have been surprised by some of the talk surrounding Mbappe,” sporting director, Leonardo, was quoted as saying.

“He still has a full season [remaining on his contract]. His status at the club is more and more important and he is constantly shouldering more responsibilities.

“Then there is consistency and his career path to take into account. We have been talking to him for some time and the time to make a decision has arrived.

“We have also been talking with Neymar. We will reach an outcome imminently.”

Will that be the final straw for Klopp? Surely things can’t get any worse for the Reds.